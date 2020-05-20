Flash Flood Watch continues, scattered rain chances Thursday

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for a few of our counties until 8 a.m. Thursday. Our Severe Weather Alert Day will also continue.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to fall tonight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. A handful of our counties are in the Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. Thursday. 1-3" are possible for the counties still in the Flash Flood Watch. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s tonight.

Rain chances will become more scattered Thursday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We'll hang onto the mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

We will continue to see scattered rain chances Friday, but I also think we will start to see the sunshine come back out. Highs will remain in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

As we head into the holiday weekend, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Highs will get back into the lower 80s. These just look like general thunderstorms in the heat of the day.

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds for the new week with highs still in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and storms continue as well.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël