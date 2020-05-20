Flash Flood Watch continues, more heavy rain possible

Our WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day continues as the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect and heavy rain continues to fall throughout the mountains.

Today and Tomorrow

We can't seem to break free of this mess that has dumped several inches of rain on parts of the region and will continue to do so again today. Some models are trying to show somewhat of a break during the morning hours before we see an increase in coverage again this afternoon and evening. Highs will struggle to make it into the 60s today. Rain chances continue tonight and could be heavy at times. We'll drop into the low 50s.

The Flash Flood Watch will hopefully expire for everyone on Thursday morning as the low continues its slow trek to the east away from us. That doesn't mean we're done with the rain chances, they will continue in scattered form, but there is a chance we might see a few peeks of sunshine, especially later in the day. That could help push us toward the 70 degree mark. We could see an additional 1-3" of rain for most in the next 48 hours. Hang in there a little longer and keep an eye on your creeks, streams and the rivers. Everything is running high right now.

Extended Forecast

We should break free of the mainly cloudy skies by Memorial Day weekend starting on Friday, but we keep scattered rain chances all the way into next week. The difference is that the chances should look more like what we would see in a summertime pattern, mainly in the heat of the day in the form of pop ups.

While Friday will still be on the cooler side staying in the 70s, if you want to get outside for the rest of the weekend and the holiday on Monday, we're heading back into the 80s.

