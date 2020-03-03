Five ARH emergency departments honored for work with sepsis, opioids

Appalachian Regional Healthcare operates 13 hospitals across Appalachia.

This week, five of its emergency departments were awarded the prestigious Emergency Quality Network Honor Roll for their work with sepsis and opioid dependency. The recognized hospitals are Barbourville, Hazard, Tug Valley, Whitesburg and Mary Breckenridge.

Doctors in Lexington said this award is all about teamwork.

"This is a real vindication of the great effort they've all made. I'm real proud of them," said ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman, who was beaming with pride.

ARH operates in one of the most logistically and medically complicated regions of America.

"The epidemiology of the area we are riddled with diseases but what it comes back to is our staff, physicians," Grossman said.

This award acknowledges their approach to the opioid epidemic.

"It's a big thing for our community and we're getting ready to do that in the ARH system. And when that happens, hopefully, it's a big thing for the community, getting those people off it," said John Watts, the ER Director at Whitesburg ARH.

The medical world's latest focus is on opioids, but this award also highlights the work ARH is doing when it comes to tackling sepsis. Walters said it is not uncommon for them to see one sepsis case a day in their six-bed emergency department.

"The award isn't as important as what it means," said Randall Walters, Medical Director at Barbourville ARH. "The only way for it to work is by having a team set up, having your quality control people, having your infection people, having your nurses set up, working together."

The issues ARH works on range across Central Appalachia and bring in patients from multiple states.

"We actually get as many people from West Virginia as we do Kentucky, being right there on the border," said Thomas Hamilton, Director of Emergency Medicate at Tug Valley ARH.

ARH staff hopes to bring about change in health outcomes, not just in the Bluegrass but in the Mountain State as well.