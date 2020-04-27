Five ARH Clinics offer free expanded testing for COVID-19

In a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and Gravity Diagnostics, five Appalachian Regional Healthcare clinic locations in Floyd, Perry, Letcher and Morgan counties will now offer expanded COVID-19 testing to the public.

The Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg has been designated as a hub site for the distribution of testing.

The COVID-19 testing will be available, free of charge, Monday through Friday during their normal business hours.

The tests are open to the public, regardless of you are showing symptoms or not, and no appointment is needed.

The locations will perform 70 tests to start each per day with a result turnaround time of 24-48 hours.

“We are happy to now have the ability to offer an increase in the number of COVID-19 tests we can provide to our community,” said Highlands ARH Community CEO Tim Hatfield. “We are encouraging anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 to do so. The more testing we do, the safer our communities become and the sooner we get the State of Kentucky opened back up for business.”

ARH has developed both a COVID-19 website and hotline.

The hotline is open from 7 a.m to 11 p.m. 7 days a week, to answer questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention. The hotline number is 606-439-7100.

The ARH locations for the expanded COVID-19 testing include:

Floyd County:

ARH Medical and Specialty Associates-Archer, Viral Respiratory Clinic

400 University Drive, Prestonsburg, KY 41653

Phone: 606-889-6367 and 886-7718

ARH Primary Care Associates, Viral Respiratory Clinic

12579 Main Street, Suite 101, Martin, KY 41649

Phone: 606-285-0681

Letcher County:

ARH Primary Care Associates

47 Highway 119 S, Suite 3

Whitesburg, KY 41858

Phone: 606-633-7000

Perry County:

ARH Hazard Clinic

181 Roy Campbell Drive, Hazard KY 41701

Phone: 606-439-1316

Morgan County:

Morgan County ARH Family Health

1084 HWY 7, West Liberty, KY 41472

Phone: 606-743-3065