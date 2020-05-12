First virtual FIRE Summit to advance education in Eastern Kentucky

Tuesday was the 12th FIRE Summit and the first 100 percent virtual one.

The FIRE Summit stands for Forging Innovation in Rural Education.

Nearly 300 educators from across the region gathered to share and learn new techniques and information to advance education for kids in and out of the classroom.

For the first time in the Summit's history, 30 transition innovation learning grants were announced that connect and allow regular education and special education to work together.

Leisa Ammerman, a special education teacher in Lee County, says this type of grant has impacted her kid's futures.

"My kids especially with the welding program it is a motivator for a real-world career," said Ammerman.

The four sessions Tuesday included transition innovation, building it forward, micro-credentials and activating catalytic transformation.