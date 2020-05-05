First responders step in to help deliver meals

The need to deliver meals to those without transportation is high, but doing so while staying safe and helping stop the spread of COVID-19 may bring up health concerns.

With those things in mind, Letcher County Schools decided to do 'pick up' meals only. That has become the new norm to feed children since in-person classes are canceled until the end of the school year.

"This is the first time we have ever had the experience of making all the meals to go out," said Rhonda Stidham the kitchen manager at Cowan School in Letcher County.

A total of 198 meals are delivered each day.

"Monday through Friday, every day," said James Belfrey, Chief of Sandlick Fire Department. "That is Sandlick Fire Department, Gordon Fire Department and Kings Creek."

You may be wondering why the fire department and not the school? Delivery by bus was halted for safety reasons.

"So we are started doing it," said Belfrey.

"They get a tray of good hot food," said Stidham.

Tuesday's menu? Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots.

"Then they get a bag with breakfast and condiments and fruit in it," she said.

Helping the community, "That is what we are here for," said Belfrey.

To see their smiles, making their hearts feel good. Volunteering their own time, money and miles.

"Two hundred and twelve miles a week is what I am putting on this truck," said Allan Cornett, Fire Chief of Gordon Fire Department.

Expenses for gas coming out of pocket and from some donations. When asked would they do it again, the response came easy, "We do a lot of things that we have to do because for our community if you need it we are going to help you," said Cornett.

No matter how big or small.

Meal pick-up and delivery will end on May 15.