First responders honor healthcare workers during National Hospital Week

It's National Hospital Week in the United States and several communities are honoring those on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Friday morning, members of the Prestonsburg Fire Department took their ladder trucks to Highlands ARH as the shifts changed.

The crews displayed an large American flag in front of the facility for those who were coming and going to see and know they have support.

Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton posted a video of it to his Facebook page.