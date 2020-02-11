First pediatric flu-related death in Lexington reported

Less than a year old ...that is how old Lexington's third-related flu victim was.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department tells our sister station WKYT this is the first pediatric flu-related death in Lexington this season.

It is the third flu-related death in Lexington.

Fayette County still has more than 340 confirmed cases of the flu.

So, how can you help protect the most vulnerable to the flu?

Get the flu shot, wash your hands and take good care of yourself during the flu season.

It helps create a safer environment for young kids and older adults.

Fayette County still has over 340 confirmed cases of the flu.

What can parents teach their kids?

Practicing good hygiene at home. This includes covering your mouth when you cough and washing your hands for at least 20 seconds under warm water.

The number of flu cases in Kentucky continues to increase.