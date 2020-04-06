First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Whitley County

In a Facebook post, the Whitley County Health Department confirms their first case of COVID-19 in a Whitley County community member.

No information about the infected patient has been released other than they are an adult. Additional details about the person cannot be provided because of privacy laws.

The health department offers these tips to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

-Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

-Stay home when you are sick

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces