First case of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said in an announcement Thursday morning.

Sister station WVLT reports the patient is an adult man in Williamson County who recently returned from out-of-state travel.

The man's symptoms are mild. He was asked to self-quarantine at his home.

"While this is a new disease, we have learned that most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, and do not require hospitalization," said a health official during the governor's announcement. "However, a smaller number of patients can have severe symptoms that do require hospitalization, particularly among the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. At this time, COVID-19 is not widespread in the United States."

Officials said the general public does not need to take additional precautions at this time, but recommended that people wash their hands often with soap and water, or with alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough and sneeze, and don't touch your face with unwashed hands. Stay home if you feel sick.