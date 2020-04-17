First responders surprise Corbin boy for 8th birthday

Despite the coronavirus, Hunter Thornton received a great 8th birthday.

"Hunter is having a birthday today. Due to the coronavirus and social distancing precautions, we are unable to gather at his house," said Knox County Constable, Shawn Rogers.

Thornton's grandmother made a call to save the day.

"I'm good friends with our Constable Officer," said Laura Logan.

"His grandmother contacted me and I contacted the fire department and several other agencies that I know of￼," said Rogers.

"Jason the state police officer is my next-door neighbor and I said Jason how would you like to drive Friday. He said sure. Well one thing led to the other," said Logan.

"I believe as an elected official and also people that are here with the fire department and people that work with the community or involved with the community, we do what we can to help the public and in this time of need we want to make a little boy’s birthday special," said Rogers.

With that, Hunter had a surprise birthday parade.

"We are going to drive by where he lives and we are going to wave at him. With him being autistic, we can't have sirens but we can have the lights flashing," said Laura Logan.

While Hunter loves police cars and fire trucks, his favorite car in the parade?

"Grandmas car. I got to hug her and papaw," said the birthday boy.

His grandparents also brought him something else.

"A cake with dinosaurs."

Hunter calls his birthday "Hunter's Christmas" because he gets to open presents.