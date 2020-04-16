First Care Urgent Care offers COVID-19 testing for all 13 Kentucky locations

Health care providers are working to make more COVID-19 tests available.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports First Care Urgent Care is now testing daily at all 13 locations in Kentucky.

"We secured a contract with a lab company, we were ready to go,” says CEO Rob Pantoja. “We know that we have a very important role as an urgent care company, especially our company that's located in typically smaller communities."

First Care Urgent Care is open seven days a week.

"It's just this virus, unfortunately,” says nurse practitioner Cassandra Roshel. “It's unlike anything we've ever seen."