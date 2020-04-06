Firefighters: Corbin's Yamato Japanese Steakhouse 'lost pretty much everything they had in the building'

The Corbin Fire Department responded to a call at Yamato Japanese Steakhouse shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

Firefighters immediately had to break down several doors as well had made a hole in the roof to let out heavy heat and smoke to make it safer for those fighting the fire.

The back part of the building is where the majority of the fire was kept contained. However, heat damaged the entire inside of the building.

"Obviously we all know about all the restaurants being shut down for in-foot traffic. This has to be, this a bad time for anybody. Especially, a business like this, that is really popular in the city. And now, they've lost pretty much everything they have inside the building. It's a bad time for them for sure," said Jack Partin, Corbin Fire Battalion Chief.

Partin added that several of the firefighters were off duty that came in, and said he was proud of how quickly they contained the fire.

Firefighters left around 4:30 a.m.

Delta Gas, Kentucky Utilities, Corbin Utilities and Corbin Police also responded to the scene.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.