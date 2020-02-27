Pike County firefighter burned at structure fire

The Pike County Firefighters Association said a firefighter was burned Thursday night while at a structure fire.

A Facebook post by the firefighters association said firefighter Cory Stevenson was working with the Kimper Fire Department when he was burned by a flashover.

Stevenson was taken to Pikeville Medical Center but he will be transferred to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia.

The Facebook post stated Stevenson was talking at the scene.

We will update this as we learn more.