Firefighters thankful fire truck driver recovering after Christmas day crash

Friday Update:

Friday the Richland Fire Department gave an update on a firefighter injured in a Knox County crash.

Firefighter Jerry Mills underwent surgery Friday and doctors expect him to make a full recovery. They expect him to be back at work in about three months.

Mills was in the Cannon area earlier this week when his fire truck went off the road and flipped on its hood. Mills suffered several injuries, including a fractured rib and a broken arm.

Thursday Update:

Friends and fellow firefighters at Richland Fire Department say a call responding to one of their own has never happened in their 40 years. However, that changed on Wednesday.

"I was already at the fire scene when the dispatcher said the truck was on its' top and the driver was trapped in it," said Pat Mills, Assistant Chief.

Mills said he knew who it was when the call came in. He had just seen fellow Richland firefighter Jerry Mills leave the station. Jerry Mills was on his way responding to a brush fire when his truck flipped.

What he saw when he got to the crash was something that devastated all of them.

"He was just hollering and screaming. I was just scared to death he may not make it," Mills said.

Jerry received non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to the University of Tennessee hospital.

While it was hard to go back to work without him on Thursday, his friends are just thankful that he is safe.

"We're looking forward to him getting better and getting back out here. Of course, we're going to have to take it a little easy on him because he's banged up pretty bad. But, we'll take care of him once we gets back out here," said Fire Chief Alford Yeager.

Mills is expected to be released for work in three months.

Original Story:

Wednesday afternoon, a Richlands Fire Department truck flipped on KY-11 in the Cannon community of Knox County.

The fire truck flipped on its top, injuring the driver.

An ambulance took the driver for treatment and then the driver was flown out to UT Hospital.

The condition of the driver is not known at this time.