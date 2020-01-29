Fire starts in abandoned apartment building in Perry County

Hazard Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday around 8:30 pm to the Christopher community of Perry County for an apartment fire.

The building has been abandoned for some time and power was cut off two weeks ago. Police said the fire started on the lower level of the building.

"And by information passed on by the caller, they thought a couch may have been set on fire in a residential area there," said Jody Sims, Public Affairs Officer with Kentucky State Police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said reports of burglary and trespassing at the building have been made however KSP is not investigating at this time.