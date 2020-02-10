Fire in pediatric clinic shuts down part of downtown Williamson

A fire on Second Avenue in Williamson forced many businesses to close Monday morning as crews fought the flames.

The fire started in the Williamson Health and Wellness Pediatric Clinic. Firefighters cleared Williamson Gun and Archery next door just in case the fire spread.

According to the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce, electricity was shut off in certain areas, including the Mingo County Courthouse.

Chattaroy, Williamson and Belfry Fire Departments were on the scene. They have not said what caused the fire at this time.