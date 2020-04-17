Fire destroys two vacant houses in W. Va.

Two vacant houses were destroyed in an early morning fire Friday in Kanawha County.

The fire broke out just after midnight in the 1400 block of 2nd Avenue in Montgomery. That is Route 61.

Firefighters say the two homes were engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

They were vacant and recently condemned.

Firefighters say there was no power going into the houses.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say crews will return later in the day Friday to investigate the cause of the fire.