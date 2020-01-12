Fire destroys home, family thankful cat made it out safely

Earlier this week, a fire destroyed a home in Pike County.

It happened in the city of Coal Run.

Now, the family that lived in the home are thankful only items were destroyed and no one was hurt.

"I lived there for most of my life," said Corbin Bentley.

Corbin no longer lived in the house but grew up there and left many of his belongings.

However, his step-father still lived in the house.

"I couldn't believe the sheer intensity of that fire," Corbin recalled.

Corbin just left his job when he said his stepfather was working in a building nearby.

"He was just coming out of the workshop when he heard a loud bang," said Corbin.

Now, many momentos are missing, but one piece, most important to Corbin survived.

"My cat luckily escaped the fire before it got too bad," Corbin said with relief.

Missing overnight, those scary hours are moments Corbin does not want to relive.

"Well, it's a lot of panicked hours. I went around the neighborhood searching for him. I got up the next morning and I laid food, laid treats out," recalled Corbin.

Thankfully, a neighbor found Nano.

Corbin has taken care of Nano for around five years.

"It's a lot of relief. I'm not ashamed to say I cried just like, a little bit," Corbin said.

A witness at Commonwealth Pharmacy said people were asked to evacuate the area as crews battled the flames.

"So many thoughts run through your head when that news hit you," Corbin recalled.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

If you would like to help Corbin Bentley's step-father, you can click here.