Fire dept. warns about dangers of viral 'penny challenge'

Officials from the Laurel County Fire Department are warning parents, children and educators about the viral ‘Penny Challenge.’

The video has been popularized by the Tik Tok app. It shows someone partially putting a plug for a phone charger into an outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.

This action results in sparks, electrical system damage and in some cases fire.

Officials said this action is dangerous and could result in injury, death or potentially criminal charges being filed.

They are asking parents and educators to be on the lookout for this challenge and look for signs of fire play such as scorched outlets and the smell of smoke.

