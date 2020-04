Four houses caught on fire early Thursday morning in Charleston.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. on the 1200 block of Stuart Street.

Emergency dispatchers told our sister station WSAZ that it started in one house and spread to the other three.

Firefighters say no one was injured, but one person had to escape their burning home. No one was at the other homes.

The first home was severely damaged, while there was only minor damage to the other homes.