Fire closes Main Street in London as crews battle flames

First responders are fighting a fire in downtown London Wednesday afternoon.

London Police said Main Street is closed from 11th Street to 16th Street due to a building that is on fire. London City Fire Department is responding and asked people to avoid the area.

Traffic is being diverted east at 9th Street and diverted west at 11th Street to Mill Street. It is unclear what exactly is on fire right now, but firefighters say the building is on Main Street and Moren Town Road.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back to wymt.com for more details.