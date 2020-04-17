Finding balance: Perry County man meditates through unique process

Amid all the chaos going on, we frequently need to be reminded to sometimes take a step back and just breathe.

One man in Perry County found a unique way to unwind and unplug through a very interesting kind of meditation

"When you're doing this, especially if you take it to a more extreme level the focus, the determination, and just the concentration it takes you out," said Adam Fields.

Fields is 34 years old and has been practicing rock balancing for roughly two years. He saw videos and pictures of other people balancing, and thought it would be an interesting hobby to pick up.

"It just looked awesome, I thought it was impossible, didn't think it was real," he added.

While he was in chiropractic school, things were tough on him. Amid rigorous courses and long days, he went through a divorce after about one year of marriage.

"I went through a real hard time for a while, just got real depressed and anxious and I knew it was either medication or meditation, so I started rock balancing basically for anxiety relief," he added.

Now, more than ever, Fields says it is a great time to pick up a meditation such as this.

"It's a great hobby in general it doesn't cost anything to do it, you're out in nature so this whole isolation thing is a good excuse to get out and practice," he said.

Friday morning he spent the day showing us how exactly to balance rocks along a small stream in the Viper community of Perry County.

"The hardest part is to get the top rock to balance, to sit," he said balancing another stone. "So the center of gravity is technically going straight through it, but since the weight wants to shift forward you have to have something counter it it the back. Basically you just feel it."

He says there are a couple of different forms of what he does. He balances while some stack. The final rock sits in an elaborate fashion on top of several other balanced rocks.

"I've been asked if it's glued, photo-shopped, even if it's voodoo a few times, so yeah," he laughed.

Overall, balancing rocks brings peace and relieves a lot of stresses, Fields added.

"It's basically an art of patience, you have to be willing to work at it, not get frustrated," he said. "It takes so much concentration to do this, I mean its's hard to worry about anything else."

The process has been around for thousands of years, Fields said. There are also added health benefits from just spending time outdoors in nature.

"There's really no formal training or anything, it's just, you just do it.

You could blow that rock, sneeze on it and knock it over. that's how you know it's balanced," he said. "It just kind of clears you mind for awhile, so I usually leave feeling refreshed, kind of re-energized."

Fields said he tries to go out once a week and balance rocks if the weather permits it.

You can check out some of his work here: