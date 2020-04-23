Few thunderstorms possible this evening, cloudy skies continue Friday

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as a few storms tonight could be on the stronger side.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Scattered showers and storms continue this evening. A good portion of our area is still under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. While some of those storms could be on the stronger side at times, we are not expecting a lot of severe storms. As we head into the overnight hours we will see mostly rain with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s.

Scattered rain chances continue mainly into your Friday morning. We'll hang onto those clouds throughout the day. We could see peeks of sunshine by the later afternoon and evening hours. Highs will get into the low to mid-60s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Mostly cloudy skies continue Friday night as well.

The Weekend

This weekend is not looking the best. Scattered showers and storms return once again Saturday. Highs will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Another low pressure system moves in bringing soggy weather and more gusty winds.

Scattered showers continue Sunday and it looks like those clouds could stick around as well. Temperatures will be cooler after Saturday's system. Highs will only get into the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

We'll start the new week out with sunshine on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Sunshine continues throughout most of the day Tuesday with a few more clouds. Rain chances return late Tuesday night as a cold front looks to move in Wednesday.

Scattered rain chances could continue as we head into the rest of the week. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël