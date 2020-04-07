Few storms tonight, more storms Wednesday night

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues, but the severe threat has diminished a lot in the past 24 hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The forecast has been wild over the past 24 hours. For tonight, areas along I-64 and our West Virginia counties are under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The Kentucky River region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. These storms will be very scattered and most of us will probably remain dry. Storms will arrive overnight tonight mainly around 5 a.m.

Throughout the day Wednesday, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs getting back into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The best chance for storms arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Eastern Kentucky in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Most of the scattered storms arrive early Thursday morning. Gusty winds will be the main threat and possibly even some hail.

Extended Forecast

Our daytime highs Thursday will be early in the morning. After the front moves through, we will clear out and dry out. Highs will be in the lower 60s early Thursday and overnight lows will be mid to upper 30s.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Sunshine continues for the first half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s both days. By Sunday we will see some soggy conditions return to the mountains.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël