Few snow showers this evening, slick roads possible overnight

Our Severe Weather Alert Day continues as roads will likely become slicks overnight with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Tonight

Snow showers will continue this evening, but most will dissipate by the overnight hours. The Winter Weather Advisory was canceled, but our Severe Weather Alert Day continues due to the possibility of slick roads.

Roads are very wet from the rain/snow we've seen the past few days and with temperatures dropping into the mid-20s, slick roads are likely tonight and Saturday morning.

The Weekend

Saturday we will bring back a few more scattered showers with highs in the lower 40s. Some of those showers will linger into the evening hours with the temperature dropping back below freezing. We could see a few snow showers by the evening hours but they don't look to last long. We might see a dusting at best. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s, so we could be dealing with a few slick spots Sunday morning.

By Sunday warmer temperatures and sunshine finally return! Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Let's hope this dries us out a little bit because more rain is on the way by the new workweek.

Extended Forecast

It looks like soggy weather returns once again Monday with highs in the mid-50s. One dry day is not enough to soak up all of the rain we saw in the past several days. If you live in a flood-prone area be on the lookout for more high water issues next week.

Scattered rain chance stick around almost all week. with highs in the upper 40s. We could be tracking a cool down by Valentine's Day. We will continue to monitor that over the next several days.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël