Few rain chances tonight, cloudy skies continue

We'll see a few more rain chances tonight, but we will see a little bit more sunshine for your Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

I got some good news and bad news! Let's start with the bad. Tonight we will continue to see those mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s so that rain could be a little bit of a wintry mix. We are not expecting any major impacts but just take it easy out there Thursday morning.

Okay, now time for the good news! We'll start out your Thursday with some clouds but by the afternoon hours, I think we'll see a little bit more sunshine. Highs will still be chilly with temperatures in the mid-40s, but at least it won't be as gloomy as the past few days. Sadly, clouds return Thursday night with overnight lows dropping into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances continue for your Friday and Saturday as our next system moves into the mountains. This looks like a pretty weak disturbance, so rain chances will be scattered. The best chance for rain looks to be on Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunny skies return Sunday with highs in the lower 50s! It will be a beautiful day, so get out and enjoy it before more rain chances arrive for the new workweek.

Highs get close to 60 for your Monday and Tuesday, but it looks like we could see a big rain maker and a big cool down by the middle of the week. We'll continue to keep an eye on that over the next several days.

