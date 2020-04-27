Few more clouds return, warmer Tuesday ahead

It's been a gorgeous start to the new week and that continues for the most part tomorrow.

Tonight and Tomorrow

We'll see a few more clouds move into the mountains tonight and Tuesday. A stray chance for a few showers are also possible later tonight into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We'll see that mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day Tuesday with highs getting into the lower 70s. More clouds and rain chances move in overnight into Wednesday as our next system moves into the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Extended Forecast

A cold front moves into the mountains Wednesday bringing heavy showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers continue into Thursday with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunshine will return for your Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-60s Friday with temperatures in the mid-70s by Saturday.

Scattered rain chances could return by Sunday. More on that later.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël