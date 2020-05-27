Federal report reveals defects in Lincoln Co. pipeline that exploded last summer

A new report indicates that the pipeline that exploded last summer in Lincoln County had several defects that the site operator missed.

Part of the pipeline blew back on August 1st near Junction City.

One person was killed and six others were injured.

The report does not blame the explosion on the defects, but federal officials are now asking for a review of the last 20 years of tests.

They want to see if there are similar conditions anywhere else on the 775-mile line.