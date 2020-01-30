UPDATE | Federal indictment announced in connection with Huntington bar shooting

United States Attorney Mike Stuart took to the steps of the Sidney L. Christie Federal Building in Huntington Wednesday to announce a federal indictment in connection with the mass shooting at the former Kulture Hookah Bar on New Year's day.

Stuart says Kymonie Davis, of Detroit, has been indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition and remains a fugitive of justice. Earlier this month, Davis was named Detroit's most wanted and is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers says Davis is also charged with seven counts of malicious wounding and seven counts of wanton endangerment locally.

Stuart also announced Wednesday during the news conference that all seven victims of the shooting at the downtown bar have been released from the hospital.

Stuart, along with law enforcement and city of Huntington leaders, also touted strides being made against violent crime in the city. Stuart says the promise he made to citizens when he announced Project Huntington back in March of 2018 still rings true today.

"Our promise then and our promise today is to make Huntington the safest city of its size in the country," Stuart said. "This city is far safer today than it was two years ago. Numbers don't lie."

Stuart says from 2018 to 2019 numbers show an overall decrease in violent crime by 24 percent in the city of Huntington. He also says there has been a 71 percent reduction in murders and a 52 percent decrease in robberies.

In the aftermath of the New Year's Day shooting, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams vowed to make changes to make sure businesses are operating legitimately and make sure nothing like this happens again.

The mayor says the first policy will require someone wanting to apply for a special permit to open a bar in the city to first apply for a liquor license with the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

The owner would then need to show proof of the application to the Board of Zoning Appeals before the permit would be approved. The mayor says that policy is already in effect and the city of Huntington is the first to implement such a policy in the state.

The second policy would be a background checks system for anyone wanting to open a bar. The city is still working to enact that policy.

As far as the local investigation into the shooting at the former Kulture Hookah Bar, Huntington's Interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell says the shooting was the result of a fight between two people at the bar.

Cornwell says so far, his office has interviewed two dozen witnesses, including victims, served nine search warrants and looked through surveillance video.

During the news conference, he stated he would not be commenting on the names, locations or conditions of the seven shooting victims.

Officials say it is possible more charges could be coming in the future.

