Federal funding approved to help support rural hospitals in Kentucky

Some federal funding will soon be heading toward 50 rural hospitals in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved a request from the state to recover Medicaid federal match rates.

The release states the amount of funds will be determined by CMS and will help pay damages from a court order between the state and the hospitals regarding those rates. Gov. Beshear said the timing on the decision was critical.

“We fought hard for this funding, which will now help dozens of Kentucky’s rural hospitals with the crucial support they need to help fight against COVID-19 and confront this pandemic in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Sen. McConnell said he contacted top officials in the organization to try to expedite the request to help streamline the process to help get the money to where it needs to go as soon as possible.