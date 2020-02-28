Federal appeals court upholds dismissal of lawsuit against Matt Jones

The legal battle between an NCAA referee and Matt Jones is over.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of John Higgins' lawsuit against Jones.

Higgins refereed the 2017 Elite Eight game between North Carolina and Kentucky.

Jones discussed Higgins' performance on Kentucky Sports Radio. After that, Higgins began receiving harassing calls from Kentucky fans.

The U.S. Court of Appeals said KSR was working within its First Amendment rights.

