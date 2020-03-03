Federal judge rules in favor of ACLU in Indiana abortion case

A federal judge ordered the attorney general's office to pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana a total of $182,499 on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky for successfully challenging the 2016 genetic abnormality abortion law enacted by now-Vice President Mike Pence.

The law would have banned abortions sought because of a fetus' genetic abnormalities, genetic diseases or physical deformities.

The Northwest Times reported Indiana has paid more than $3 million to the ACLU between 2011 and 2020 following the group's successful challenges to unconstitutional state laws.