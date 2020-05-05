Federal Judge states travel ban is unconstitutional

Federal Judge William Bertelsman says Kentuckians should not be prevented from traveling across state lines.

He made the statement in a preliminary injunction in response to a lawsuit against the travel ban Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order on in March.

The order bans Kentuckians for crossing state lines except for work, health or other essential reasons.

Judge Bertelsman says this order is not constitutional even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The judge says the constitutional right to travel from one state to another is firmly embedded in our jurisprudence, and he specifically mentions the I-75/I-71 bridge spanning Kentucky and Ohio and how the quarantine order would result in checkpoints that would result in massive traffic jams. Quarantine facilities would be impossible for hundreds if not thousands of people.

He said the restrictions infringe on the basic rights of citizens to engage in interstate travel and they carry with them criminal penalties and mentioned that there are family members who simply live a mile away from each other from Northern Kentucky to Ohio. This ban would prevent those families from seeing one another even if social distancing and regulations were observed.

Governor Beshear said if they need to clarify certain orders they will clarify them. He said they want legal constitutional orders that still protects people.

“So you’re not going to see me react in ways others have in the past, to court cases. If a decision helps us get to where we need to go, we will adjust, we will work with it, we will do the very best for our people.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron also made comments on the Governor's order calling the travel ban “overboard” and “unrealistic.” He said that the judge recognized the challenges that Kentuckians would face in complying with it.