Fazoli's is coming to Pikeville

Fazoli's President and CEO Carl Howard announced Thursday plans to bring a Fazoli's restaurant to Pikeville in the summer of 2020.

Jordan Stapleton and Hillary Harkins will run the new restaurant along with Stapleton's mother Anita. The Stapleton family has been in the restaurant business for nearly 35 years.

“We are teaming up to create a family business that will be loved in the Pikeville community,” Harkins said. “Currently, there is not a Fazoli’s near Pikeville, and we are in need of premium Italian food here. There used to be a Fazoli’s in Pikeville long ago, and now, we’re bringing it back for all of the fans who have missed it so dearly.”

We do not know the exact location of the restaurant.