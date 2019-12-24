Fayette Mall busy with last-minute Christmas shoppers

If you are one of many people who waited until Christmas Eve to do your holiday shopping, don't worry. Some stores are still open for those late holiday shoppers.

Sister station WKYT was at Fayette Mall in Lexington on Tuesday, where some people looked for last-minute deals.

"We've been to probably about eight different stores. Shopping for my husband, trying to surprise him. My daughter-in-law, my son, and hopefully me," said Beth Bradley, who lives in Harrodsburg. "I work a lot. Today was my first day off, so I decided to go shopping. I don't care about the traffic. It's all about Christmas and fun."

Bradley's friend Doris Masterson came along for the fun.

"I'm done with everybody else, so I'm just shopping for myself. I even had one wrapped for myself," she admitted.

The mall stayed open until 6 p.m.