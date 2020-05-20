Fayette Mall reopened their doors to customers Wednesday

Retail stores in Kentucky are opening back up to customers Wednesday.

WKYT

Our sister station WKYT reports they will have to operate differently to meet state health standards.

The Fayette Mall reopened after being closed for two months. However, many stores inside are waiting to reopen.

Many customers said they were not at the mall for any specific reason but just to get out.

"I've been dying to get out and retails the first thing that's opened up so I'm here to walk around and see what's open," said Bob Smith who went to the mall.

Smith said he was surprised to see only a handful of stores inside open. Macey's is one which had people waiting in their cars early Wednesday morning trying to return items they bought online. When our sister station WKYT went inside the store was closed with no indication of when they might reopen.

JC Penney announced many stores closing across the country and the Fayette Mall location stayed closed.

"I don't know if the big box stores are going to open because I don't see any lights on in there yet so I doubt they're gonna open," said Smith.

Masks are encouraged, and the mall is asking customers to keep six feet apart.

Benches, seating areas, and the kids' play area are closed.