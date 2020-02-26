Fayette Mall announces new 'Youth Escort Policy'

Fayette Mall in Lexington announced it will start implementing a 'Youth Escort Policy' on March 20.

The policy affects the entire mall, except for stores with exterior entrances, which includes Macy's, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods and JCPenney.

The policy states visitors under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian older than 21 years on Friday and Saturday evenings after 4 p.m. Mall management can also implement the policy any other day and time if deemed appropriate or necessary.

Anyone violating the policy that refuses to leave the mall may be prosecuted for trespassing.

Proof of age will be required if needed. Photo IDs from a state agency, school or employer is acceptable.

If a youth under 18 works in the mall, they must show proof of work status and go directly to their place of employment and leave as soon as their shift is over during policy hours.

