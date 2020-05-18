Fatal fire reported in Kanawha County

Investigators are trying to learn more information about a fatal fire that took place Saturday close to Elkview, West Virginia.

911 dispatchers say the fire happened at a home along Laurel Fork Road at Dutch Ridge just after 6:00 p.m.

Crews say a body was recovered.

The person who lived inside of the home is still unaccounted for Monday.

The Fire Marshal’s Office along with Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause.

No other information about the fire is being released at this time.