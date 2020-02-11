Family still looking for justice for man killed at home in 2017 shooting

Clancy Adkins had plans to prepare dinner and watch a UK game with his friends on Feb. 4, 2017. That dinner never happened.

Adkins was shot and killed in his home, leaving behind a family, friends and more questions than answers.

A shot was fired through his home on Coon Branch of Island Creek, which family members believe was the shooter's way to get him to the door. He was then shot twice in the doorway. The exact details, however, they still can't be sure of.

"Three years. Don't know a thing," said Adkins' sister Beulah Harrison. "It's on your mind every day. You know, it never goes away."

Harrison said the family still has no idea who killed Adkins, which she said is something they have to grapple with every day.

"You know, I'm 65. I could die tonight. But I'd like to know who done it and why," she said.

The family created a Facebook page to spread Adkins' story, looking for "Justice for Clancy Ray Adkins."

They say it feels like the case has been set aside since it has now gone cold.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the murder but the agency has followed all possible leads, which troopers say has left them at a standstill.

"The leads have been followed out as far as they can, at this point. The case will not be closed until it is solved," said Trooper William Petry. "It does appear, with the length of time, that we're not actually doing anything. But we are working on it. The case review comes up and it's checked in on often."

He says the department needs help from the community to make strides forward.

"The littlest piece of information could be what blows the case open," Petry said. "Maybe make an arrest or find out what really happened."

The family hopes that will happen soon.

"If anybody else knows, other than the one that done it, they're just as guilty as the one that done it. The one that pulled the trigger," said Harrison.

Anyone with information regarding the murder is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606) 433-7711.

