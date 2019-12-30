Family rescued after car is swept away by floodwaters

A man, his wife and two girls were driving on Chop Bottom Road when their car was swept away by floodwaters.

Photo Credit: The Manchester Enterprise

"Chop Bottom, it probably floods before anything," said one man at the scene of the flooding.

The City of Manchester Fire Department, Lockard's Creek Fire and Rescue, the Clay County Sheriff's Department and EMS all responded.

"When we arrived, the water had swept the car downriver," said Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson.

The family was standing on top of their submerged car.

"When the car lodged, is when they could get out the windows to get on top of the car," said Robinson.

A rescue team was able to get the family back to safety.

"It's getting to be more often that people are taking that chance to drive into high water," said Patrick Robinson.

One Clay County man said this is something he has seen before.

"They've had to do them (water rescues) in the past, they're pretty good at it. They do a good job and get them out," he said.

Sheriff Robinson wants to remind everyone of the importance of paying attention to flooded roadways.

"If you come across a roadway that is flooded, don't drive through it. You don't know how deep it is, and it don't take much water to take your vehicle downstream. As the old saying is, don't drown, turn around," Robinson explained.

EMS took the family to a nearby medical facility for treatment of possible injuries. The driver said this was all an accident. However, Sheriff Robinson warned that if someone intentionally crosses a flooded roadway they could possibly face charges.