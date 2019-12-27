Family overcomes cancer only to lose home during Christmas fire

An Eastern Kentucky family just celebrated a victory as their oldest son beat cancer, but that celebration ended Christmas morning when they got a phone call no one wants to receive.

"The emotions of seeing my boys so excited then having it all took away again was the hardest thing," said Edsel Obrian.

The Obrian family was celebrating Christmas with family when the phone rang. It was their landlord, letting them know their Floyd County home was engulfed in flames.

"The last two Christmases have been one of the worst days we've ever had to face," said Obrian.

Now, the Obrian family is trying to find a way to pick up the pieces. They hoped Christmas would be different this year after their son Braxton fought neuroblastoma for a year and had surgery before Christmas the year before. He was pronounced cancer-free just months ago.

"He was tickled to death. He was ready to go back to school," said Edsel Obrian. Braxton's father.

But instead of a Christmas without worries, the family came home to a burned-out house.

"Overwhelming emotions, seeing everything we worked for, gone," said Edsel.

They were left with only the clothes on their backs, but the only thing the four young boys cared about was losing pictures of their late mother.

"They don't understand that we can find another picture and get it made for them. That was all they cared about. They didn't care about the new toys. They didn't care about the clothes being gone. It was the pictures," said Obrian.

Despite this, the Obrians are trying to stay positive.

"When we stopped after we left here, I stopped at a gas station and I washed my hands off and I told them, 'Merry Christmas, I hope they had a great day,'" Edsel said. "And tried to stay positive for my boys."

The American Red Cross helped the family with clothes and food. They are staying with relatives as they figure out their next step.