Family of missing Bell County woman continues to search for answers

In June of 2018, Jessica Caldwell went missing. In a Facebook message to Jessica's sister, she wrote that if she was not heard from to assume she was in danger.

This January marks nearly one and a half years since her family last saw her.

"I don't think that she's running free out there," said Melissa Paugh, Jessica's sister.

Melissa sat next to her and Jessica's father, Baxter Caldwell in downtown Pineville on a dreary Friday afternoon as they continued to look for information leading to Jessica's body.

"Like I've said, I don't think she's ran away. You know, I think somebody's done something to her, somebody real close to her cause she expressed she was scared," added Melissa.

In the nearly 19 months since she vanished, the family has heard tips and leads but as of now, they have no definite answers.

"It's on your mind constantly, it's not something you're gonna forget," said Baxter.

Back in April, bones were found in Bell County, and that's the hope the family is holding on to.

"[There has] been a skull found in the county and we don't know if it's her or not," added Melissa. "You know, you hate to say you hope it's her, but you'd rather want to know where somebody is than never know."

"It's not gonna be forgotten, it's not gonna be swept under the rug," Baxter added.

No results have come back on the skull, and the family says the time it is taking is frustrating them.

"Just having to wait, wait, wait. It's just the most aggravating thing ever," she added.

As another holiday season has come and gone, one without Jessica, the family continues to look for answers into her disappearance.

"I just don't know how people live with their selves if they do know, cause it's hard living with yourself on this side of the fence, wondering. I mean if they do know something I just don't see how they lay down at night," Melissa added.

Kentucky State Police Post 10 is investigating. Their number is (606) 573-3131.

You can also call the family at (606) 337-2667 or (606) 269-1898.

