Family searches for solutions as Pike County home continues to flood

One Pike County woman is worried.

Kelly Scott's family home is surrounded by water after the recent rainfall.

However, this is not a new issue. The ongoing problem started about 25 years ago.

"It's just a sad, unsafe situation," said Scott.

Built in a coal camp, the nearly 100-year-old home has seen better days.

"There is a thigh to hip amount of water back there," Scott said, pointing near the back of the home.

The lack of drainage and run-off has continually created a water back-up in her 80-year-old mother's yard.

"There used to be a natural drain that was behind our house and behind all of the houses all the way down through here. Over time, people have filled the drains in," recalled Scott.

Scott said this poses a huge risk if her mother has a medical emergency.

"If something happened to my mom and we had to get to her, it would be very difficult to put her on a stretcher and bring her out," Scott pointed out.

The solution to the problem is not simple.

"I've reached out to local governments and all the way up to the White House," explained Scott.

While many agree there is a problem, no one has proposed a resolution.

"This is one of the last letters we received. This one is from Congressman Hal Roger's," Scott said, holding a two-page letter.

Like many, it explained after testing the water from the run-off, they cannot link it to a mine due to clean results.

"But being so old, it's not going to have any mining chemicals in it," said Scott.

Scott's family also pursued other options.

The local volunteer fire department is no longer able to help pump water out of the yard.

They have even tried to sell the house to get her mom moved out but were unsuccessful.

"With the water like this, my mom can not flush the toilet. She can not take a shower. She can not run any water," Scott explained. "She, essentially, has been without those services for about four or five days now and in the foreseeable future."

Monday, Scott rented a water pump from a local company to reduce the water levels. However, with the night's temperatures set to drop, she is worried the "yard lake" will turn into a skating rink by morning.

Scott said talking with WYMT is her last hope.

"This was just kind of my last hope of trying to see if anyone was out there that would know anything or any agency or someone that can help us. It is a problem that we have to deal with but it is not something we have caused," said Scott.

Scott said she and her family are thankful for short-term fixes, but this 25-year problem needs a solution, soon.

If you have any suggestions for the Scott family, you can contact Kelly Scott at kellyscott@mikrotec.com