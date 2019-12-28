Family loses everything in Christmas day fire, including beds received days ago

A family in Whitley County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Day.

"There just wasn't time to get anything," said home owner Deborah Lawson.

Lawson often cares for her grandchildren. They recently received brand new beds donated by The B Squad project, a non-profit based in Williamsburg.

"I'm sure it was the first new bed they had ever had," said Lawson.

The beds were destroyed in the fire. However, The B Squad is already in the process of getting the beds replaced, and helping even more.

"It's truly seeing family's change through kindness and the Lord Jesus Christ," said Kathy Balew, the Family Resource Director at Whitley East Elementary.

Balew sees first hand how much The B Squad makes an impact on families similar to Lawson's.

"I've got them a dining room table, I've got them clothes for basically almost everybody," said Shannon Barman, founder of The B Squad Project.

Deborah Lawson is still trying to put the pieces back together after the loss of all her belongings.

"Right now I don't know what I need because everything's gone," said Lawson.

However, she is grateful of the community's support during this difficult situation.

"The community has been totally awesome," said Lawson.

If you would like to donate to the family you can contact a representative of The B Squad Project.