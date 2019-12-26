Family loses 7 pets to Christmas Eve house fire

On Christmas Eve, a family lost their home to a fire in the Jackhorn community of Letcher County.

"All of it's ruined, and this is what we came home to," Kathy Hammonds said.

Donald and Kathy Hammonds lived at this home for little more than a year. They opened it up to a lot of animals, adopting from rescues and local shelters.

"It felt like my heart had just dropped into my stomach. I basically have been crying for three days now," Kathy said.

The two were coming back from Pikeville when they saw their home in flames. Kathy said she jumped out of the car and ran up to the home crying, not knowing what to do.

Thankfully no people were home, but seven animals died in the fire.

The family was not able to celebrate Christmas Day at all, and Thursday they buried two pugs and five cats. One of those cats was a kitten they had just adopted.

"Not having anything basically to our name anymore, and not anywhere to call home anymore, because it doesn't, it no longer exists," said Kathy. "That's probably been the hardest and our babies that were inside, we miss them."

The family is on a fixed income and cannot afford a new home. They have been able to find a few things in the home that were not destroyed, like a couple of photos, trinkets from Kathy's mother and Bibles.

The couple is looking for homes for some of their surviving animals since they no longer have a home to keep them all at. You can contact the Red Cross in Ashland to support Donald and Kathy at 606-385-0551. Their case number is 27929329.

Local fire departments who responded to the fire have not released the cause at this time.