Fake coronavirus alerts circulating in Pike County

People in the Pike County area may have recently received a text saying that there is a case of COVID-19 in Pikeville. This is fake.

The scam texts have been circulating in the last day or so. The text claims that health department officials confirmed a case of coronavirus in Pike County. It includes a link that the scammer wants you to click on.

The public health director of Pike County said there are no cases confirmed in Pike County. Law enforcement is investigating the source of these fake texts.

