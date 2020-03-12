Fake social media post claiming school closures in Kentucky due to COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The image of a false twitter post is going around social media, claiming that all Kentucky Schools are closing due to the danger of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Our sister station WKYT reports that the post with the tweet claiming to be from Governor Andy Beshear has been shared hundreds of times.
However, the tweet was not actually put out by Governor Beshear.
The Kentucky Department of Education stepped in to resolve the misinformation, assuring people that the post is fake.
��: There is a fake social media post attributed to Gov. Andy Beshear circulating tonight that falsely states all of Kentucky's schools will be closed starting March 16, 2020. This is FALSE. For official updates from the governor, follow his account @GovAndyBeshear. #KyEd— KY Dept of Education (@KyDeptofEd) March 12, 2020