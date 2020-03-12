Fake social media post claiming school closures in Kentucky due to COVID-19

The image of a false twitter post is going around social media, claiming that all Kentucky Schools are closing due to the danger of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Our sister station WKYT reports that the post with the tweet claiming to be from Governor Andy Beshear has been shared hundreds of times.

However, the tweet was not actually put out by Governor Beshear.

The Kentucky Department of Education stepped in to resolve the misinformation, assuring people that the post is fake.