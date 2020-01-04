FDA’s new nutrition labeling guidelines are in effect

Getting healthy may be a goal of yours for 2020 and doing that just got easier.

The FDA has released new guidelines for nutrition labels that went into effect on January 1st. They now require labels on packaged food to include up-to-date scientific information, including info about the link between chronic diseases and diet to help consumers make healthier food choices.

The rule change applies to manufacturers who sell more than 10 million dollars a year in food products. Those who sell less than that don’t have to comply until January of 2021. Makers of some single-ingredient sugar products, like honey and maple syrup, will have more time to comply.

Along with a larger font, the labels will now have side-by-side columns. One will show the nutritional information for a single serving, while the other would have the same information but for the entire package.

Manufacturers are also now required to include the amount of added sugars.