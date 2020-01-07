FBI searches Madison Co. teacher's home, faces federal charges

The FBI searched a Richmond teacher's home and now he is facing federal charges.

Our sister station WKYT reports Larry Foley has taught for several years at LaFontaine Preparatory School in Richmond, a private school.

The school's co-founder, Gus LaFontaine, told parents in a letter the FBI told him they searched Foley's home.

The agent told LaFontaine the case did not involve students at the school and no further investigation of staff or students as needed.

We do not know why Foley was arrested or what his charges are.

LaFontaine told parents that student safety is his top priority and that Foley is no longer a teacher at the school.